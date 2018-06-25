After This Woman’s Husband Was Killed In WWII, She Vowed To Take Revenge Any Way That She Could

ADVERTISEMENT

Florence Finch had an American father and a Filipino mother. When Japanese soldiers invaded her home island in the Philippines in December 1941, killing her G.I. husband, she had no doubt what she had to do. She must avenge her husband by opposing the Japanese in every way she could. But how could Finch, a lone woman, help her fellow Filipinos and Americans in their conflict with the Japanese? She was determined to find a way.

Florence was born in October 1915 in the city of Santiago, which lies on the largest of the Philippines islands, Luzon. As a baby, she was named Loring May Ebersole. Somehow Loring became Florence, and her surname later changed when she married. Confusingly, though, she was in fact most commonly known as Betty.

Florence Finch’s father, an American called Charles Ebersole, had fought for his country in the Spanish-American War of 1898. After the conflict ended with the defeat of the Spanish in 1899, he settled in the Philippines and married Maria Hermosa, Finch’s mother.

