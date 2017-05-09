In 2015 This Alabama Teen Vanished Without A Trace. Now Police Have Finally Found Out The Truth

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine watching your child take out the garbage, only to walk off into the distance and never return. That was the prospect facing mom Vickie Metcalf, whose daughter Alissia Freeman hadn’t been seen since 2015. Until one day, a phone call revealed the truth behind her daughter’s mysterious disappearance.

At the time of her disappearance in 2015, Myra Alissia Freeman was just 17 years old. She lived in Alabama with her family, including her mom, Vickie Metcalf. And Sunday December 13 was seemingly just like any other day. Until it wasn’t.

Indeed, at around 4.30pm, Freeman decided to take out the trash from her room. But she never returned to the house. Eventually, her family began looking for her – at which point a neighbor told them that they’d seen Freeman walking down the road by herself, carrying no belongings.

