Imagine watching your child take out the garbage, only to walk off into the distance and never return. That was the prospect facing mom Vickie Metcalf, whose daughter Alissia Freeman hadn’t been seen since 2015. Until one day, a phone call revealed the truth behind her daughter’s mysterious disappearance.
At the time of her disappearance in 2015, Myra Alissia Freeman was just 17 years old. She lived in Alabama with her family, including her mom, Vickie Metcalf. And Sunday December 13 was seemingly just like any other day. Until it wasn’t.
Indeed, at around 4.30pm, Freeman decided to take out the trash from her room. But she never returned to the house. Eventually, her family began looking for her – at which point a neighbor told them that they’d seen Freeman walking down the road by herself, carrying no belongings.
-
In 2015 This Alabama Teen Vanished Without A Trace. Now Police Have Finally Found Out The Truth
-
Patrick Stewart Had A New Leading Lady In His Life. But What Happened Next Was Heartwrenching
-
This Man Shared A Photo Of Five Little Pups. Then Somebody Realized They Weren’t What They Seem
-
20 Sister Wives Secrets That Reveal What The Brown Family Really Do Behind Closed Doors
-
20 Completely Pointless Things That We All Do Without Realizing Why
-
There’s A Strange Detail That You’ve Missed In Photos Of Princess Diana And Prince Charles
-
4 Years After Mom Gave Birth To Twin Girls, Their Faces Look Nothing Alike
-
After This Woman’s Father Was Killed, She Found Papers Hidden In His Bag That Left Her Stunned
-
After Her Husband Got Dementia, She Visited Him Every Day. Then Her Son Witnessed The Unthinkable
-
A Stranger Saw That Something Was Wrong – And That’s When She Slipped A Note To The Mother’s Son
-
After Dad Called For An Emergency Repairman, He Was Stunned By The Note On The Bill About His Baby
-
When A Man Poured Molten Metal Into An Abandoned Ant Nest, What He Dug Up Showed Something Magical