Her Amputee Husband Couldn’t Enter Their House. Then She Spotted A Stranger Circling Outside

By Chris Wharfe
May 3, 2017
Image: Facebook/Love What Matters / Facebook/Steven Smith
As Donald Austin lies defeated upon the concrete steps that lead up to his house, things seem futile. Indeed, his wife and mother are finding it impossible to help him up. However, they then notice a stranger circling their house. Furthermore, what happened next will renew your faith in humanity.

Image: Facebook/Donald Austin
Donald Austin lives in Crestview, Florida, with his wife Jennifer and their children. Unfortunately, life hasn’t been the smoothest of rides for the couple. Nonetheless, as in all good marriages, they’re there for each other, to offer support through trying times.

Image: Michael Rivera
Regrettably, Donald has suffered through plenty of trying times in his life. Indeed, beginning in January 2017 he spent months in and out of intensive care. What’s more, the various issues that had kept him in hospital compounded in March.

