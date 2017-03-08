In 1999 He Approached A Blind Boy Sitting Alone. Now, It’s Clear That Moment Changed Everything

It was October 16, 1999. After a morning game of tennis, Jim Bradford headed to Mrs. Winner’s Chicken & Biscuits in Brentwood, Tennessee, on a whim instead of his usual coffee route. Then, as he paid for his 25-cent, seniors-discounted coffee, he noticed a boy sitting by the window. The nine-year-old seemed to be sitting at the table alone. Feeling compelled to talk to him, Bradford could not have known what effect this chance meeting would subsequently have on both their lives.
Bradford asked a diner employee about the kid, who was sat at the table listening to an old boombox that had been fixed up with bits of tape. His white T-shirt bore the remnants of breakfast. His cargo shorts exposed braces around his legs and his right arm was bent at an odd angle.
Bradford learned that the kid spent a lot of time there. The boy’s grandmother, Pearl, was working at the diner. Because she was unable to afford a child minder, the boy – named H.K. Derryberry – would sit in the same spot until her shift was over. Bradford learned that Pearl was in fact the child’s legal guardian. He wouldn’t learn why, however, until some time later.
This Vanity Fair Photo Has Had Critics Questioning Whether Emma Watson Is Really A Feminist
When This Turtle Was Dragged From The Ocean, It Was Just The Start Of His Distressing Ordeal
After This Orphaned Baby Fox Was Rescued, He Got The Most Adorable Snuggle Buddy
This Mom Built A Tiny Cabin Home In Remote Alaska, And Inside It’s Full Of Surprises
This Guy Found A Way To Travel Across The USA For $213 – And His Journey Is Awe-Inspiring
After Being Locked Up And Abused For 30 Years, This Bear Experienced What She So Sorely Needed
Scientists Discovered A Skin-Crawling Secret That This Strange Island Had Concealed For 80 Years
These Intimate Portraits Of Cree People Were Taken 100 Years Ago – And They’re Hauntingly Beautiful
This Freakish-Faced Dog Wasn’t Wanted By His Family, So He Was Set To Be Put To Sleep
20 Wives Who’ve Got This Marriage Thing Down
5 Years After This Woman Disappeared From A Disney Cruise, Alarming New Evidence Has Been Uncovered
Dad Knew His Son’s Face Didn’t Look Right, So He Searched Online And Found The Distressing Answer