20 Astonishing Things You Didn’t Know About Hitler

As one of history’s most famously evil figures, there’s plenty we all know about Adolf Hitler. But much of the Nazi leader’s existence was shrouded in secrecy while he was alive – and it’s only over the subsequent decades that historians have uncovered just how odd Hitler really was. Indeed, from dietary requirements to embarrassing illnesses, the details of the Fuhrer’s private life are astonishing.

20. He had a crush on a Jewish girl

In 2006 August Kubizek’s memoir of Hitler’s early life was finally published in English, 70 years after being written. His account detailed the future Fuhrer’s teenage obsession with a girl named Stefanie Isak, whom he supposedly stalked and fantasized about – despite her Jewish origins.

19. He had a real problem with wind

One of Hitler’s more embarrassing health problems was a digestive illness he apparently suffered from. Indeed, according to a war diary from an anonymous German officer, Hitler’s penchant for “prodigious amounts of cake” left him particularly flatulent.

