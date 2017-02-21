This Autistic Girl Dreamt Of Going To Prom – Then A Call From A Mystery Man Drove Her To Tears

ADVERTISEMENT

Sixteen-year-old Maddie Thompson Morley had a very simple dream. And it was one that she’d possessed ever since she was a child: more than anything else, she wanted to go to the high school prom. Morley, however, has autism, and for students with special needs prom night is often just that – a dream. But then she received a call from a stranger that would move her to tears.

Prom night is a very big deal for many high school students – and Maddie is no different. In fact, it was a night she had been dreaming of since she was a little girl. And the teen, from Sacramento County, California, had even picked out the kind of dress she would wear – a gorgeous gown befitting of any princess.

And while many will be busy planning what they’re going to wear, others will be stressing about to invite their dream date to prom. But for some students, they aren’t lucky enough to have these worries – because they are never asked to go to prom at all.

