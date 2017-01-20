ADVERTISEMENT

Every year, the Legge family celebrates the life of their daughter Evelyn, or Evy, who passed away at only 10 months old. On what would have been Evy’s third birthday, the family received a message. One they interpreted as a sign from Evy herself.

Beth and Adam Legge of Ohio had two young daughters, Ava and Evelyn, and a puppy. The happy family underwent a shock however in May 2014, when Evelyn, or Evy as they called her, suddenly became ill.

On May 15, 2014, at only 10 months old, Evy had a high fever and wasn’t acting herself. At first, Beth and Adam thought it was a stomach bug, but they soon learned it was something much more serious.

