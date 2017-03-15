In 1987 This Baby Fell Down A 22ft Well. 30 Years On She’s Opened Up About Her Terrifying Ordeal

ADVERTISEMENT

When baby Jessica tumbled down a well in a relative’s backyard, a nation was gripped by her plight. Indeed, even the President of the United States spoke about the toddler’s traumatic experience, as police officers and firefighters worked around the clock to rescue her. And now, 30 years on, the all-grown-up Jessica has finally spoken out about the harrowing ordeal.

On 14 October, 1987, disaster struck the McClure family. Eighteen-month-old Jessica was playing in the backyard of her aunt’s house in Midland, Texas, when her mom popped inside to answer the phone. And seconds later, the toddler found herself falling down a nearby well.

The well that “Baby Jessica,” as she soon came to be known, tumbled down wasn’t exactly huge. In fact, it was a mere 8 inches wide, but extended 22 feet down. Retrieving her safely from the bottom of it, then, wouldn’t be an easy task.

