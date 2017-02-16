This Boy Was Put Into A Coma After A Savage School Beating. But Then His Classmates Rallied Round Him

ADVERTISEMENT

Henry Sembdner was just an average 12 year old, attending middle school in South Elgin, Illinois. He lived a normal life with his parents, Henry and Karen, and his siblings.

But one day in February 2017 a horrible event took place that would land the 7th grader in hospital. Henry accidentally knocked into another student in the corridor at school, leading to a violent attack.

But it was no schoolboy tussle involving only a quick punch or a shove. Instead, it was far more severe than that. Henry was beaten to the ground, causing facial fractures and even bleeding on the brain.

