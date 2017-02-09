This Boy Kept Hijacking Mom’s Sewing Machine – But When Dad Saw What He’d Done It Was Heartbreaking

ADVERTISEMENT

Campbell Remess – known as “Bumble” to his family – isn’t like most 12-year-olds. Instead of being told to get off his Xbox or to turn the TV off, his mom tells him the opposite. Campbell, in fact, has an unusual hobby for a boy of his age. Indeed, instead of spending hours on a games console, he’d rather spend his time on a sewing machine. But while Campbell made toys for sick kids, his dad would receive some devastating news.

Campbell’s mom describes him as being “wired really differently.” Unlike other kids his age, when he was nine years old Campbell wanted to purchase some Christmas gifts for sick children at a hospital in his hometown of Hobart in the Australian state of Tasmania. But when he asked his parents, they said no.

As much as Campbell wanted to bring a bit of joy to those less fortunate than him, his parents couldn’t justify the expense. With eight other kids to feed as well as their thoughtful son, they were already barely making ends meet. Campbell, however, would remain undeterred.

