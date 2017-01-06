ADVERTISEMENT

Images: Facebook/Katheryn Deprill / YouTube/WFMZ-TV
Images: Katheryn Deprill via Facebook/NBC News/ YouTube/WFMZ-TV

The fast food-maker couldn’t believe what he was hearing emanating from the rest room of his Burger King restaurant in Allentown, Pennsylvania… they were the distinctive cries of a newborn baby. So he rushed into the bathroom. There, he found a tiny bundle, just three hours old, wrapped in a sweater and all alone in the world.

Image: 16WNEP
Image: 16WNEP

Of course, he immediately called emergency services, who rushed to the scene to find the little girl alive and well. She was then taken into care as a fruitless hunt to find her mom began. In fact, one child development officer remarked, “Right now, we’re the only thing this kid’s got in terms of a family.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: 16WNEP
Image: 16WNEP

The bemused worker who found the baby took TV crews into the rest room to re-enact his discovery. He recalled, “I heard a kid was crying in the bathroom so I went in… you know you don’t expect nothing like that… I don’t know what to say.”

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT