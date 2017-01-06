ADVERTISEMENT

The fast food-maker couldn’t believe what he was hearing emanating from the rest room of his Burger King restaurant in Allentown, Pennsylvania… they were the distinctive cries of a newborn baby. So he rushed into the bathroom. There, he found a tiny bundle, just three hours old, wrapped in a sweater and all alone in the world.

Of course, he immediately called emergency services, who rushed to the scene to find the little girl alive and well. She was then taken into care as a fruitless hunt to find her mom began. In fact, one child development officer remarked, “Right now, we’re the only thing this kid’s got in terms of a family.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The bemused worker who found the baby took TV crews into the rest room to re-enact his discovery. He recalled, “I heard a kid was crying in the bathroom so I went in… you know you don’t expect nothing like that… I don’t know what to say.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT