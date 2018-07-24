The Crazy Story Of How A Female Prisoner Became One Of The Crow Tribe’s Most Fearsome Warriors

ADVERTISEMENT

On the plains of 19th-century America, warring bands of Native Americans battle for a land that’s changing before their eyes. In the midst of this chaos, a ten-year-old girl is abducted by an enemy tribe. Years later, she will become a warrior in her own right – earning her place as an equal among men.

The story began in 1806, when a baby girl was born into the Gros Ventre tribe. Originally from the lands west of the Great Lakes, her people – whose name means “big bellies” in French – had migrated south to escape conflict with rival factions. And 50 years earlier, they had encountered white men for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

With their numbers decimated by smallpox and attacks by enemy tribes, the Gros Ventres were caught in a battle for survival. And it was in this challenging, violent environment that the girl spent much of her childhood. But when she was just ten years old, something happened that would change the course of her life for good.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT