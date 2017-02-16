20 Characteristics Shared By Exceptionally Likeable People

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone, whether they like to admit it or not, has a mixture of good and bad traits. And interestingly, a lot of these human traits actually hark back to our physiology. In fact, several of the qualities we most appreciate in other human beings today are actually the product of evolution. But while there are some traits that are almost universally still considered to be good, other qualities have been overlooked over time. In the modern world, however, the value of others is being recognized more than ever. So read on to discover 20 of the most important traits commonly found in likeable people today, and the science that explains why…

20. A sense of humor

While you can probably think of someone you’d call “humorless,” most of us do find something funny, even if we don’t openly show it. And when we look to others, humor is a very important trait. Funny people are more likeable but they also foster trust, as humor provides a window into their genuine nature. Plus, humor reduces stress by releasing dopamine into our brains. So there’s another reason to like funny people – they’re good for our health.

19. Honesty

Honesty is vital in all kinds of relationships. In fact, a 2007 survey of 500 company employees, almost a third of workers ranked honesty as the trait they desired most in their leaders, above experience and communication skills. And in our day-to-day lives it’s something we value highly too, particularly in romantic partners. Why? Well, for one, when trust is broken, it’s very hard to fix, and so we’re pretty keen on those who we believe will remain honest.

