After Colonel Sanders Sold KFC, He Confessed His True Feelings About The Franchise.

Famous for its tasty poultry, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) is today a fast-food giant. But have you ever noticed the smiling face adorning the company’s advertising and packaging? That’s Colonel Sanders and believe it or not, he is single-handedly responsible for KFC’s existence. And even after he sold the company, he remained heavily involved in the business. So much so, that when one of his recipes was changed, the whole world knew about it.

