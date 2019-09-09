Famous for its tasty poultry, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) is today a fast-food giant. But have you ever noticed the smiling face adorning the company’s advertising and packaging? That’s Colonel Sanders and believe it or not, he is single-handedly responsible for KFC’s existence. And even after he sold the company, he remained heavily involved in the business. So much so, that when one of his recipes was changed, the whole world knew about it.
After Colonel Sanders Sold KFC, He Confessed His True Feelings About The Franchise.
These days, of course, KFC is the second-biggest fast-food chain on the planet, and only McDonald’s is bigger. Indeed, with more than 22,000 restaurants in over 130 countries, KFC is clearly adored by meat-eaters the world over. But this enormous success all started with just one man in a small kitchen at a Kentucky gas station.