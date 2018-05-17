On D-Day This Star Trek Icon Took Six Bullets, But He Still Managed To Hit A Pair Of Enemy Snipers

By Ken Macdonald
May 17, 2018
Image: Conseil Régional de Basse-Normandie / Archives Nationales du CANADA / NBC Television
“Beam me up Scotty” is probably one of the best known catchphrases of the past 50 years. And “Scotty,” Star Trek’s second officer Montgomery Scott, was one of the long-running sci-fi show’s favorite characters, often helping to save the starship Enterprise and her crew from certain annihilation. But how many know that the actor who played Scotty, Canadian James Doohan, was actually a real-life World War II hero?

Image: Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
James Montgomery Doohan – yes, his middle name was the same as his Star Trek character’s first name – was born in Vancouver, British Columbia on March 3, 1920. His parents Sarah and William had both recently arrived in Canada from Bangor in Northern Ireland’s County Down. In fact, Doohan had actually been conceived in Ireland.

Image: General Photographic Agency/Getty Images
In his autobiography, Doohan remembered a childhood partially blighted by his father’s alcoholism and the unpredictable outbursts of temper that sometimes erupted. Interestingly, as a youngster Doohan was a compulsive imitator of accents that he’d picked up from the movie theaters and radio shows of the day.

