Dad Woke At 4 A.M. To Find His Twin Girls Missing. Then A Cop Discovered Footprints In The Snow

On a frozen January morning, a team of rescuers search desperately through the streets. Two little girls have disappeared into the night, and with each moment that passes their prospects grow bleaker. Suddenly, Officer Troy Kister spots a tiny footprint in the snow. It’s a vital clue – but will they find the girls in time?
Back in January 1997 the Woraceks were an ordinary family living in Omaha, Nebraska. Mom Marlene and dad Thomas had three children and owned a house on 13th Street about a mile away from the city’s downtown. Daughter Lindsay was in fifth grade, while twins Jennifer and Kourtney were just three years old.
According to neighbors, the Woraceks were a nice bunch. They were active in their local church and attended parent teacher meetings at their local school. Often, the twin girls were seen outside – always under Marlene’s close supervision.
20 Animal Fails So Stupid That You Won’t Be Able To Stop Yourself Laughing
This Is The Fascinating Truth About Why We Experience Déjà Vu
20 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Give Up On Your Relationship
20 Painfully Embarrassing Nightclub Photos These Party Animals Wish They Could Forget
This Girl And Dog Saw A Momma Goat In Desperate Need, So They Launched An Awesome Rescue Attempt
20 Habits That Are Key To A Happy Relationship
This Blind Dog Was Suffering From A Skin-Crawling Infection – So His Owner Dumped Him On The Street
When This Guy’s Wife Dragged Him Through Ikea, He Documented His Hysterical Existential Crisis
After Poachers Shot This Baby Elephant’s Mother, Rescuers Found Them In The Saddest Circumstances
20 Celebrity Doppelgängers Spotted Across The Globe
These Are The Most Insanely Strong Children In The World
When Officials Found A Helpless Creature In This Box, They Knew That Something Terrible Had Happened