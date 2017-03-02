Dad Woke At 4 A.M. To Find His Twin Girls Missing. Then A Cop Discovered Footprints In The Snow

ADVERTISEMENT

On a frozen January morning, a team of rescuers search desperately through the streets. Two little girls have disappeared into the night, and with each moment that passes their prospects grow bleaker. Suddenly, Officer Troy Kister spots a tiny footprint in the snow. It’s a vital clue – but will they find the girls in time?

Back in January 1997 the Woraceks were an ordinary family living in Omaha, Nebraska. Mom Marlene and dad Thomas had three children and owned a house on 13th Street about a mile away from the city’s downtown. Daughter Lindsay was in fifth grade, while twins Jennifer and Kourtney were just three years old.

According to neighbors, the Woraceks were a nice bunch. They were active in their local church and attended parent teacher meetings at their local school. Often, the twin girls were seen outside – always under Marlene’s close supervision.

