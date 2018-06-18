This Is What The Dark And Dangerous Life Of A Spy Is Really Like

ADVERTISEMENT

In the midst of a terrifying mission, CIA officer Robert Baer begins to suspect that a kidnap plot is afoot. To ward off any potential attackers, he brings along an assistant clutching a live grenade. But is a life of espionage always one lived on a knife edge? We take a look at the secret world of spies.

Thanks to the popularity of franchise stars such as James Bond and Jason Bourne, the undercover realm of spies is one that’s never far from our collective imaginations. But with their car chases, elaborate fight scenes and moments of nail-biting tension, do these movies really give an accurate depiction of life undercover?

ADVERTISEMENT

Thanks largely to the media, we tend to think of spies as exciting and glamorous, living lives that, while dangerous, are certainly never dull. But what of the real agents who spend their days covertly navigating the secret corners of our world? Do their experiences match up? Or is the reality disappointingly dull?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT