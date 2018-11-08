This Actor Starred As Superman In The 1950s, But His Mysterious Death Cast A Curse Over The Role

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s June 1959, and Superman actor George Reeves is found dead, killed by a bullet to the head. Since his role as the Man of Steel, his career has floundered – and now either suicide or murder has taken his life. Incredibly, it’s just one of many tragedies that continue to befall people with connections to DC Comics’ most beloved hero.

George arrived into the world on January 5, 1914, in the small town of Woolstock, Iowa. While he was still a baby, his parents split up, and he moved with his mother Helen first to Illinois, and then California. On the west coast, she married Frank Bessolo, the man who would become Reeve’s stepfather for much of his young life.

After 15 years together, Helen and Frank decided to go their separate ways. Bessolo left while George was away, and the teenager was told that his stepfather had taken his own life. This falsehood was believed by the unsuspecting teenager for years. Sadly, this strange episode was just the beginning of a difficult and ultimately tragic life.

