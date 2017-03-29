For A Decade, Dad Visited His Son’s Memorial Under Cover Of Darkness. Then An Oil Giant Left A Note

It had been 12 years since Raymond Olson established a memorial for his son along the fence of a property owned by an oil company. During his midnight visits, he always knew the corporation might remove his painstakingly planned tribute. Then, one day, the company’s bosses summoned him for a meeting.
In 2003, tragedy rocked the Olson family of Hercules, California. That’s when their son Raymond sadly passed away at the age of 22. Raymond had been in a crash involving a drunk driver and the young man’s injuries were too severe to overcome.
Having lost his only son, Raymond’s dad, also named Raymond, felt lost. Hence, he returned to the site of his son’s death to pay tribute. And, before long, the grieving dad was regularly visiting the spot on San Pablo Avenue, near Richmond Parkway.
