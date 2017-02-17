When Doctors Said This Marine’s Baby Was Dying, A Desperate Mission Was Launched To Save Him

After welcoming a son into the world late in 2016, doctors gave Chris and his wife some heartbreaking news. When the baby was just one day old, they detected a heart defect and knew they had to act fast. But the family were thousands of miles from home and the hospital lacked the necessary facilities to treat the child. So with time against them, the military launched a mammoth operation to return the baby home and save his life.
Chris is a Marine who was serving at MCAS Futenma in Japan. His son, Jackson, was delivered at the Okinawa Naval Hospital where his wife was also stationed as a nurse. Straight away, however, doctors knew there was something wrong.
Jackson wasn’t breathing as he should have been, so doctors immediately began running tests. First, they ruled out infections and respiratory distress. Subsequently, they sent his echocardiogram results to the nearest pediatric cardiologist – in Hawaii. Thankfully the specialist there knew what was wrong straight away.
20 Secrets About The Wizard Of Oz That Reveal What Really Went On Behind The Scenes
This Russian Model Did The Most Insane Photoshoot Hanging Off The Edge Of A 1,000ft Skyscraper
This WWII Hero Saved 75 Lives During The Battle Of Okinawa, Yet He Refused To Even Carry A Weapon
20 Things About The James Bond Movies That Even The Biggest 007 Buffs Won’t Know
The Moment These Twins Snuggled Their Newborn Twin Sisters Is The Most Magical Image Of Sibling Love
The Rangers In This National Park Go To Extreme Measures To Protect Their Rhinos From Poachers
20 Body Art Masterpieces That Are So Ingenious, You Won’t Believe Your Eyes
20 Characteristics Shared By Exceptionally Likable People
This Cat Was So Infected, He Couldn’t Even Open His Eyes. Then One Woman Heard His Cry For Help
A Firefighter Saved Her From The Boston Marathon Bombing, And Now They’ve Shared Some Magical News
20 Baking Ideas With High Expectations That Ended Up As Horrendous Realities
This House Is Being Turned Into A Luxury Villa, But A Nazi Once Used It For Horrific Atrocities