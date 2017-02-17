When Doctors Said This Marine’s Baby Was Dying, A Desperate Mission Was Launched To Save Him

ADVERTISEMENT

After welcoming a son into the world late in 2016, doctors gave Chris and his wife some heartbreaking news. When the baby was just one day old, they detected a heart defect and knew they had to act fast. But the family were thousands of miles from home and the hospital lacked the necessary facilities to treat the child. So with time against them, the military launched a mammoth operation to return the baby home and save his life.

Chris is a Marine who was serving at MCAS Futenma in Japan. His son, Jackson, was delivered at the Okinawa Naval Hospital where his wife was also stationed as a nurse. Straight away, however, doctors knew there was something wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackson wasn’t breathing as he should have been, so doctors immediately began running tests. First, they ruled out infections and respiratory distress. Subsequently, they sent his echocardiogram results to the nearest pediatric cardiologist – in Hawaii. Thankfully the specialist there knew what was wrong straight away.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT