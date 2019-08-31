Dolores Hart Was Once Elvis’ On-Screen Sweetheart – But Then She Had A Sudden Realization

Do you remember your first proper job? Former actor Dolores Hart certainly does, and who can blame her? In 1957, she made her starring debut alongside none other than Elvis Presley. And while that movie kick-started what surely would have become a glittering career, after just ten films ‒ including a second with the King of Rock ’n’ Roll ‒ she simply disappeared. And that’s because her life went in a completely different direction.