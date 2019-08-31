Do you remember your first proper job? Former actor Dolores Hart certainly does, and who can blame her? In 1957, she made her starring debut alongside none other than Elvis Presley. And while that movie kick-started what surely would have become a glittering career, after just ten films ‒ including a second with the King of Rock ’n’ Roll ‒ she simply disappeared. And that’s because her life went in a completely different direction.
Dolores Hart Was Once Elvis’ On-Screen Sweetheart – But Then She Had A Sudden Realization
From that illustrious beginning in Loving You, Hart’s career trajectory seemed set. With the movie a smash, she went on to play the beautiful love interest in movies such as Lonelyhearts and Where the Boys Are. And as her popularity grew, so did her list of leading men.