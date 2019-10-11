Experts Discovered Why William Henry Harrison Really Died After Less Than A Month In Office

The ninth president of the United States, William Henry Harrison, takes office on March 4, 1841. On April 4, he’s lying in what that very day will become his deathbed. Imprudently, Harrison had given his lengthy inaugural address in freezing rain hatless and without a coat. Now he’s paying the price with a fatal bout of what his doctors diagnose as pneumonia. But modern science has made a shocking discovery: it wasn’t pneumonia that killed the President.

