The ninth president of the United States, William Henry Harrison, takes office on March 4, 1841. On April 4, he’s lying in what that very day will become his deathbed. Imprudently, Harrison had given his lengthy inaugural address in freezing rain hatless and without a coat. Now he’s paying the price with a fatal bout of what his doctors diagnose as pneumonia. But modern science has made a shocking discovery: it wasn’t pneumonia that killed the President.
Experts Discovered Why William Henry Harrison Really Died After Less Than A Month In Office
Harrison was already 68 years old when he assumed the presidency in 1841. He would remain the oldest man to enter the White House for nearly 140 years, until the 69-year-old Ronald Reagan became president in 1980. Donald Trump then broke Reagan’s record in 2017 when he assumed the presidency at the age of 70.