20 Little-Known Facts About Teddy Roosevelt That Prove The President Was Hardcore To The Bone

Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt was America’s 26th president, in office from 1901 to 1909. He first took the presidency because President McKinley, whose vice president Roosevelt was, died in office. Roosevelt was a fascinating and multi-faceted character. Throughout his political career he cultivated an action-man image. This image-building included spells as a cowboy, boxer, hunter and mountaineer.

20. A sickly child

Despite his later reputation as an all-around tough guy, Roosevelt did not enjoy robust health as a child. In fact, he suffered from bouts of asthma so serious that they caused his family severe anxiety. But the young boy’s reaction to his condition was to throw himself into physical activities. This punishing exercise program paid off when he was around ten years old and was able to keep up with his father on a hiking trip in the Swiss Alps.

19.The young boxer

While on a camping trip as a youngster, Roosevelt found himself at the mercy of two older boys who roughed him up. Determined to never go through that again, the young man found a trainer who taught him how to box. Boxing had the added benefit of helping the future president in his determination to achieve physical fitness and overcome his childhood asthma.

