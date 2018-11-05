This U.S. Sprinter Was The Fastest Woman On Earth – But In 1998 She Suddenly Suffered A Seizure

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s 1988, and the Olympics have brought the world’s most talented athletes to the South Korean capital of Seoul. But among the gifted sportspeople, one star shines among the brightest: Florence Griffith Joyner, the runner affectionately dubbed Flo-Jo. After the games, she brought three gold medals home. But ten years later, her life took a tragic turn.

Born in December 1959 in Los Angeles, California, Joyner was one of 11 children. Her father, Robert, was an electrical engineer, while her mother Florence worked as a seamstress. Together, the family lived in public housing in the Watts neighborhood in the south of the city.

When Joyner was just seven years old, she developed a passion for running. And soon, it became obvious that she had a natural gift. In fact, when she was just 14, she enjoyed her first taste of success at the Jesse Owens National Youth Games. The following year, she won the event for a second time.

