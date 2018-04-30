This Frenchman Swears He’s Hitler’s Grandchild – And He’s Just Taken A DNA Test To Prove It

ADVERTISEMENT

History tells us that, thankfully, Adolf Hitler, the Führer of Nazi Germany and one of the architects of the Holocaust, died without having fathered any children. But can we be 100-percent sure that the record books are correct about this? One French tradesman has believed since childhood that the widely held belief that Hitler left no offspring was a falsehood. But now the Picardy plumber has been presented with a way of proving it one way or the other.

When we think of Adolf Hitler, we tend to conjure up images of him as the mad-eyed, middle-aged dictator. The evil Nazi that plunged the world into the catastrophic world war of 1939 to 1945, and oversaw the mass murder of millions. But, having been born in 1889, as a young man, Hitler also saw service in World War I. And it is this earlier period of his life that is relevant to the claims that he may have sired a secret child.

At the outset of the Great War, former art student Hitler was aged 25 and living a dissolute life in Munich, Germany. Despite being Austrian, and having previously dodged military service for that country, he volunteered for the German war effort in August 1914. Hitler enlisted with the 16th Bavarian Reserve Regiment as an infantryman. His unit was posted to Fournes-en-Weppes, near Picardy in Northern France, and it would not be long before he saw action.

