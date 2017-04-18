This Girl Disappeared From Her Gas Station Job. Then CCTV Caught A Man Acting Suspiciously

Late one April evening, a man parks outside a gas station in Michigan. Inside, he finds the place deserted. The young woman working the night shift alone has disappeared without a trace. Then, police spot CCTV footage of a silver minivan driving away from the scene. Could this mystery vehicle provide a clue to Jessica Heeringa’s ultimate fate?
On April 26, 2013, 25-year-old Heeringa was working at an ExxonMobil gas station in Norton Shores, MI. At the time, she was living with her fiancé Dakotah Quail-Dyer in Muskegon, some five miles away. The couple’s three-year-old son, Zevyn, shared their rented home.
According to Heeringa’s mother, the young woman had experienced a troubled past. However, she was apparently trying to change her life for the better and was a good mom to Zevyn. As the family’s main breadwinner, she didn’t make much money, but she was always trying to do her best for her son.
