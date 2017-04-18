This Girl Disappeared From Her Gas Station Job. Then CCTV Caught A Man Acting Suspiciously

By Suzi Marsh
April 18, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Facebook/Find Jessica Heeringa / Image: YouTube/Unsolved Mysteries

Late one April evening, a man parks outside a gas station in Michigan. Inside, he finds the place deserted. The young woman working the night shift alone has disappeared without a trace. Then, police spot CCTV footage of a silver minivan driving away from the scene. Could this mystery vehicle provide a clue to Jessica Heeringa’s ultimate fate?

Image: YouTube/WOOD TV8

On April 26, 2013, 25-year-old Heeringa was working at an ExxonMobil gas station in Norton Shores, MI. At the time, she was living with her fiancé Dakotah Quail-Dyer in Muskegon, some five miles away. The couple’s three-year-old son, Zevyn, shared their rented home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: YouTube/Unsolved Mysteries

According to Heeringa’s mother, the young woman had experienced a troubled past. However, she was apparently trying to change her life for the better and was a good mom to Zevyn. As the family’s main breadwinner, she didn’t make much money, but she was always trying to do her best for her son.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT