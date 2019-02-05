8 Years After A Girl Was Pulled From The Ocean, Her Abandoned Boat Was Finally Discovered

By Andrea Marchiano
February 5, 2019
Image: South Australian Police Media via The Guardian

Sixteen-year-old Abby Sunderland set out to sail around the world in 2010. A successful voyage would’ve made her the youngest person to ever do it, but Mother Nature had other plans. Authorities found her right away, but it would take eight years to find her abandoned yacht.

Image: Facebook/Abby Sunderland

Abby Sunderland had plenty of inspiration for her proposed trip to circumnavigate the world in her yacht. The then-teenager’s older brother, Zac, was the first person under 18 to have ever made the journey, a trek he completed on July 16, 2009. And the Sunderland family – helmed by parents Marianne and Laurence – spent lots of time sailing together, too.

Image: Trond Hjerto via Abby’s Blog

In fact, Abby’s father gave her some tough lessons to prepare her for her own around-the-world journey, a plan she came up with when she was just 13. He described one of their training days to ABC News. “It was a particularly rough day,” Laurence recalled. “Her boat was rocking from gunnel to gunnel.”

