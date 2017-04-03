When A Guy Rescued This Old Trunk From A Dumpster, What He Found Inside Brought Its Owner To Tears

Roger Briney doesn’t make a habit of jumping into dumpsters. Especially not ones that are about to have their contents crushed by a trash compactor. But this time something caught his eye. And the army veteran just couldn’t leave what he saw to be destroyed along with the garbage.
His actions that day set in motion a reunion some 25 years in the making. If it hadn’t been for Briney’s sharp eyes and quick action, the chest he spotted in the dumpster would have been consigned to history forever. Instead, the almost priceless items that the chest contained made it back to their rightful home.
Briney served in the military in the early ’70s as a member of the U.S. infantry. He subsequently worked at Arlington National Cemetery for three years and then became a member of the National Guard. In 2016, he was dropping his trash off at a compacting site in Virginia when he noticed something in one of the dumpsters. And straight away he jumped into action.
After Neighbors Heard Desperate Cries Coming From A Drainpipe, This Woman Crept In To Investigate
20 Warning Signs That You Need To Treat Your Body Better
Allied Spies Were Able To Trick The Nazis Because Of This German Intelligence Chief’s Double Life
20 Everyday Hang-Ups That Are Holding Back Your Happiness
This Mom Died 5 Days After Delivering Her Son, So A TV Star Did Something Special For The Family
The Addams Family’s Uncle Fester Had A Crazy Life As A Child Star, And He Changed Hollywood Forever
20 Movies That Are Set To Take Over The World In 2018
When Dad Passed Mom Their Newborn Wearing Two Onesies, She Took One Off To Find A Secret Message
This Behemoth Lay Hidden In The Jungle For 30 Years. Then the Australian Military Made A Momentous Discovery
This Mom’s Crowdfunding Campaign For Her Kids Had People Up In Arms – But Now She’s Posted A Defense
This Eerie Photo Shows What It Would Look Like If Princess Diana Had Met Baby Charlotte
20 Little-Known Facts About Jim Carrey That’ll Make You Love Him Even More