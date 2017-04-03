When A Guy Rescued This Old Trunk From A Dumpster, What He Found Inside Brought Its Owner To Tears

ADVERTISEMENT

Roger Briney doesn’t make a habit of jumping into dumpsters. Especially not ones that are about to have their contents crushed by a trash compactor. But this time something caught his eye. And the army veteran just couldn’t leave what he saw to be destroyed along with the garbage.

His actions that day set in motion a reunion some 25 years in the making. If it hadn’t been for Briney’s sharp eyes and quick action, the chest he spotted in the dumpster would have been consigned to history forever. Instead, the almost priceless items that the chest contained made it back to their rightful home.

Briney served in the military in the early ’70s as a member of the U.S. infantry. He subsequently worked at Arlington National Cemetery for three years and then became a member of the National Guard. In 2016, he was dropping his trash off at a compacting site in Virginia when he noticed something in one of the dumpsters. And straight away he jumped into action.

