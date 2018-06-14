This Guy Rode With The Hells Angels For 40 Years – But Things Got Complicated When He Tried To Leave

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever since he was a child, George Christie wanted to ride in a motorcycle gang. And for decades, he lived that dream, becoming a leading figure in the notorious Hells Angels. Then one day, he called it quits. But leaving isn’t always easy, and Christie soon found his life turned upside down.

Today, the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club holds a particular place in popular culture, regularly dividing opinion up and down the country. While some, such as the United States Department of Justice, consider it a criminal organization, others note the stories of philanthropy and brotherhood that are associated with even its most fearsome members.

Founded in Fontana, California, in 1948 the organization now has chapters all around the world. And while the true nature of its activities has always been a matter of some debate, the romantic depiction of the gang in some parts of the media has led many young people to idolize it over the years.

