Here’s Everything You Need To Know About First Ladies’ Fashion – And The Iconic $46,000 Dress

Being America’s First Lady isn’t an easy job. From diplomatic relations to international etiquette, it’s a position fraught with pitfalls. There are the sartorial challenges as well. While all the attention lavished on First Ladies might seem like so much empty obsession, their choices of outfits are nonetheless of the utmost importance. A particular dress can set the tone of an event – or even an entire administration. From the designer to the palette, everything counts. And one particular First Lady really pushed that boat out, wearing a frock that cost a whopping $46,000.