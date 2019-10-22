Hidden Letters Have Exposed The Truth Behind A Lesbian First Lady’s Passionate Romance

Andrea Marchiano
October 22, 2019

As First Lady of the United States, a woman faces instant and unending public scrutiny. Rose Cleveland learned that quickly when she served in the role for a year. Fortunately for her, the public never learned about her secret tryst with another woman – she kept their love contained to the private letters they sent to one another. But now those letters have been published in a tell-all book.

Cleveland met her future lover, Evangeline Simpson, in 1889 while on vacation in Florida. From there, the former First Lady and the widow began what would be a decades-long love affair. They might have kept the truth about their relationship hidden too, if only they hadn’t sent each other such romantic, passionate letters over the years.

