Shot With His Lover And Hung Upside Down In The Street: The Brutal Final Hours Of Mussolini’s Life

By Ken Macdonald
November 9, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Vituzzu

It’s April 27, 1945. Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, “Il Duce,” is fleeing for Switzerland with his escort and a unit of German soldiers. The 61-year-old is also joined by his 33-year-old lover, Clara Petacci. The convoy is then halted by Italian partisans, on the shores of Italy’s Lake Como. Despite masquerading as a German soldier, Mussolini is recognized. His grim fate is sealed, as is Petacci’s.

Image: Keystone/Getty Images

Benito Amilcare Andrea Mussolini was born in 1883. He began life in the Italian country town of Predappio, south-east of Bologna. The future leader would be the first born of the three children of Alessandro and Rosa. His father, a keen socialist, plied his trade as a blacksmith. His mother was a teacher and devout Catholic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Televignole

As a youth, Mussolini was expelled from several schools for bullying and insubordination. Growing up, he then followed in his father’s footsteps as an enthusiastic socialist. And like his mother, he worked as a teacher, but only briefly.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT