Her Husband Was Late To Their 30-Year Anniversary Meal. Then A Woman Approached Her Clutching A Rose

Imagine this scenario. You’re all dressed up in a gorgeous white dress, ready for a romantic date to mark 30 years of marriage. But, weirdly, your husband is nowhere to be seen.

A viral video that was uploaded in 2014 depicted exactly this story. A brunette woman wearing a beautiful white dress was seen looking around for her husband on the street, when something bizarre happened. A blonde woman who she didn’t recognize approached her, proffering a red rose.

She nervously took the rose and continued scanning the street for her husband. But he still wasn’t in sight. Then, the blonde woman started leading her down the street. What on earth was going on?

