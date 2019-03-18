The Inspirational Life Of First Lady Betty Ford – And Why Her Legacy May Just Trump Her Husband’s

ADVERTISEMENT

Gerald Ford served as both Vice President and President of the United States, and, interestingly, he was the only person to hold both offices without an election. Yet some believe that his wife, Betty Ford, may have created an even longer-lasting legacy than her presidential husband. The life she led was inspirational, to say the least.

In April of 1918, in the Illinois city of Chicago, Hortense and William Stephenson Bloomer, Sr., welcomed their third child, a girl named Elizabeth Ann. She joined two older brothers – William, Jr. and Robert. Soon enough, all of her family referred to the little girl by her nickname, Betty.

Although Betty was born in Chicago, she spent most of her youth in Grand Rapids, Michigan. There, she weathered the 1929 Wall Street Crash and the following Great Depression in a clever way. How? She taught other children dances including the waltz, foxtrot and big apple in order to make some money.

