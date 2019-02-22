40 Rare Photos Of Jackie Kennedy That Reveal What Her Life Was Really Like

ADVERTISEMENT

As First Lady of the United States, Jacqueline Lee Kennedy Onassis, born Bouvier, was a tour de force of style, grace and sophistication. Like her husband John F. Kennedy, she brought a sense of youth to the White House, and would become one of the most popular faces of the 20th century. Now, these 40 rare photographs offer a tantalizing glimpse into what life was really like for one of America’s most influential First Ladies.

40. Her childhood dog

Jackie Kennedy was only six years old at the time of this photo, but it was an early sign of her lifelong fondness for animals. Indeed, the future First Lady had several pooch pals over the course of her 64 years. She hailed from an affluent background, born to Wall Street stockbroker John Vernou “Black Jack” Bouvier III and socialite Janet Norton Lee. Indeed, she enjoyed many privileges in her early life, including ballet and French lessons.

39. A young equestrienne

Jackie Kennedy first rode a horse at barely a year old, courtesy of her mother. And by 11, she had become a successful equestrienne, competing in a number of national championships and scoring a double victory in one. “Miss Bouvier achieved a rare distinction,” a 1940 New York Times story read. “The occasions are few when a young rider wins both [horsemanship] contests in the same show.”

