After Julius Caesar Was Abducted By Pirates, He Wreaked His Furious Vengeance

It’s the year 75 B.C. and the Roman Republic is struggling to keep control of the seas. In the eastern Mediterranean, pirates roam freely, trading in slaves and lording over an empire of their own. But one day, a crew of outlaws kidnaps a man who refuses to submit – with terrible consequences for his captors.

The man is a young Julius Caesar, recently returned to Rome after years in self-imposed exile. En route to the Greek island of Rhodes, he finds himself at the mercy of a marauding band of pirates. But when he finally secures his release, he returns and unleashes a fury unlike any the outlaws have seen before.

Later, Caesar would go on to become ruler of Rome, transforming the Republic and securing his place in history for many centuries to come. But in the annals of his eventful life, many often overlook his time spent in the company of a crew of Cilician pirates. However, it was an incident that his unfortunate captors would live to regret.

