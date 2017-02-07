When This Man Was Shot, A Hospital Saved His Life. Then 9 Years On, He Returns For A Special Reason

ADVERTISEMENT

When a college student suffered a grievous medical injury, an ambulance rushed him to hospital, where doctors worked tirelessly to save his life. Nine years later, he returned to that very same hospital – but this time, he wasn’t going as a patient.

Back in 2007, Kevin Morton was just like any typical college student. Struggling to pay the rent alongside the costs of tuition, he was juggling his studies with a job at an Arby’s in Detroit, Michigan, where he worked as a manager.

And July 9, 2007, must have initially seemed like any other night. The last one in the restaurant as usual, 22-year-old Morton locked up and headed out to his car. But things were about to take a dramatic turn.

