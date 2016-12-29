Every Sunday, between the hours of midday and 2 p.m., New Yorkers can seek “emotional advice” at Bedford L subway station in Brooklyn. For just $2, Ciro Ortiz doles out guidance on all manner of topics. And although he is young, the 11 year old has experienced his fair share of hardships. Now he’s helping strangers get through theirs.
Sixth-grader Ortiz lives in Bushwick, Brooklyn, with his mom, Jasmine Aequitas, and dad, Adam Ortiz. Like many kids his age, Ciro Ortiz loves playing Minecraft and reading comics but says he hates school. However, that’s because Ortiz hasn’t always had the easiest time there.
Ortiz has dealt with his fair share of bullies over the years. “Some kids are only nice to you if you are into what they’re into,” he explained to Upworthy in an email from December 2016. “I’m not going to force myself to be someone I’m not.”
