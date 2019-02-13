Inside The Lavish Life Of Asia’s Richest Family, Who Own A Skyscraper And Party With Royals

ADVERTISEMENT

The life that the Ambani family leads is surreal to see, let alone imagine for yourself. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani provides an incredible existence for his wife Nita and their children Anant, Akash and Isha. From day-to-day living in their own skyscraper to nights spent rubbing elbows with A-list stars, take a peek at their lavish lifestyle.

The Ambani family have amassed a huge fortune, but they come from humble roots. Dhirubhai Ambani – Mukesh’s father – was the son of a schoolteacher. He then served as a business clerk before he began a textile trading company with his cousin called Reliance Commercial Corporation in the 1960s.

Their first office – and Dhirubhai’s life at home – was nothing out of the ordinary at this point in time. Reliance Commercial Corporation had a 350-square-foot office with a single telephone, one table and three chairs. The Ambani family lived nearby in a two-bedroom apartment, a far cry from the home they’d inhabit in the future.

