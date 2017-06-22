When This Little Girl Went To Disney World With Her 4 Parents, Their T-Shirts Left People Stunned

By Francesca Lynagh
June 22, 2017
Image: Unsplash/Thomas Kelley

When the five of them rocked up to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida proudly wearing their matching T-shirts earlier this year, on-lookers were amazed. It wasn’t the fact that the four adults and small child were co-ordinated that caused a stir, it was what was written on the backs of their tees.

Image: Facebook/Joe Hawkey

Joseph Hawkey is a photographer from Florida. He has a seven-year-old daughter called Maddie with his ex-wife, Tiffany. Unfortunately, when little Maddie was only two months old, the couple split up.

Image: Facebook/Joe Hawkey

Then, after Tiffany moved more than a thousand miles away to Pennsylvania, the two grown ups tried to move forward with their lives. But it was by no means plain sailing, and sometimes emotionally things got rough. The couple had built up some animosity during the breakdown of their relationship and subsequent divorce, which made it difficult for them to get along.

