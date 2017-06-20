Locals Complained About Her 4-Year-Old’s Headstone – So Authorities Took Incredibly Heartless Action

ADVERTISEMENT

Jo Corbett Weeks, 42, from Malvern, Worcestershire, UK, was facing every parent’s worst nightmare. She had lost her 4-year-old son and now a local family had raised an issue regarding a touching tribute she had arranged in his memory. She couldn’t believe the actions of her local council in response to the insensitive complaint.

Maximus James Corbett-Gardener was only four-years-old when he passed away, following complications resulting from his severe epilepsy, in 2013. Max suffered from the debilitating illness throughout his short life, and also developed dystonia – a muscle disorder – in the years before he passed away.

Following Max’s death, Jo decided to erect a memorial at his graveside to commemorate her little boy’s life. After saving up money she earned from her job at a local bar, Jo eventually had enough funds to afford a fitting tribute – just in time for it to be put in place before what was to have been his seventh birthday, in 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

The grief-struck mom commissioned a headstone featuring a teddy bear holding up a star for her little boy’s plot. The piece also included a heart-breaking personalized poem engraved onto the star. The stone work was meant to act as a beautiful eternal monument for her much-loved child.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT