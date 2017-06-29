When A Man Got Into The Car With Her Daughters Inside, This Mother Heard A Spine-Chilling Scream

ADVERTISEMENT

When mom-of-two Brandie Weiler of Williamsburg in Virginia saw two vehicles in a wreck on the highway near her home, she stopped her van to see if she could help. As she approached the crashed cars, one of the victims fled his vehicle on foot. To Brandie’s horror, she saw him head to her parked van and then get in to it – with her daughters inside. Knowing he needed to be stopped, a panicked Brandie ran back to her vehicle. Then her daughters started screaming.

It was Easter weekend 2017, and Brandie was driving her girls – Maddie, 12, and Mollie, seven – to Williamsburg’s Busch Gardens theme park for a day out. Suddenly the three of them saw a wreck up ahead. Two cars appeared to have collided by the Greensprings Road junction on John Taylor Highway, to the west of the city.

As Brandie’s eldest daughter, Maddie, told local television station WTKR in April 2017, “We saw the crash happen right before us, two cars in front of us.” Brandie stopped to see if she could do anything to assist the victims in any way. She left her young daughters in her van.

