This Man Got Married And Had A Son – But He Had To Wait 16 Years To See Them For The First Time

Like many men his age, Gene Purdie had settled down into marriage and fatherhood. But in 2015 the Denver native’s situation differed to that of his peers in one key respect. Simply put, Gene was never able to see his wife Joy, or his son Lincoln, properly.
And that was the case because, unfortunately, Gene has a disease that seriously affects his vision. What’s more, it’s something that has afflicted him all his life. However, he was not fully diagnosed with the problem until he was 16 years old.