500 Marines Were Facing Certain Death – So To Save Them This Coastguard Made The Ultimate Sacrifice

It’s 1942, and World War II is raging around the world. One especially hot spot is the Pacific island of Guadalcanal, where Japanese and American soldiers are engaged in fierce fighting. Some 500 U.S. marines are trapped on a peninsula on the island by a superior force of Japanese infantry. Unless a rescue mission can be mounted pronto, their future looks grim. But one man from the United States Coast Guard believes he can rescue them.

That man was Douglas Albert Munro. Born in Vancouver, British Columbia, in October 1919, Munro’s parents were James Munro, an electrician from California, and Edith Fairey, who was originally from the English city of Liverpool. Douglas was still an infant when his parents moved to the American Vancouver in Washington State in 1922.

Munro spent most of his childhood in the small town of South Cle Elum, Washington. After graduation from Cle Elum High School, Munro continued his studies at Central Washington College of Education. In fact, he only spent a year there before moving on to the next phase of his life.

