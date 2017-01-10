ADVERTISEMENT

There used to be a time when you could either be smart or beautiful – the idea of being both at the same time was unheard of. Where d’ya think the plot of Zoolander came from?

But thankfully, gone are the days where intelligence and a desire to pursue it meant you were an unsightly nerd. Indeed, smart is the new sexy! And no one proves that better than Pietro Boselli. Born in Italy, this 28-year-old is a devastatingly clever and devastatingly hot math teacher. So, let’s hear his story…

Boselli’s initial career was as a child model. In 1994, aged just six, Giorgio Armani discovered him. The next year he’d netted himself an Armani Junior campaign, appearing on the back cover of Vogue Bambini. But Boselli was, in fact, much more than just a pretty face.

ADVERTISEMENT

As he grew up, Boselli could have pursued the highly-paid fashion world. Instead, he found a new passion: the world of math and science. At 16 he read The Evolution of Physics, co-written by Albert Einstein, and knew he’d found his future career path.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT