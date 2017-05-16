Mom Could See Her Baby Girl Was Dying – But They Were Stunned By What They Saw Outside The Window

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s every mother’s worst nightmare to find out that her child is suffering from a terminal illness. But that heartbreaking situation is a reality for many – among them, Kelly Gant.

One day, however, Kelly stood watching her seriously ill child Olivia sitting in the garden with her sisters. So far, so normal – until the mom saw something pull up outside the window that would shock and amaze her.

Life had started early for Olivia, as in 2011 she had been born prematurely. What’s more, she entered the world weighing just over four pounds. And her early arrival would signal the beginning of a life of medical problems and difficult times ahead for her and her family.

