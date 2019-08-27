Neil Armstrong’s Family Opened Up About His Issues With Paranoia After He Returned From The Moon

ADVERTISEMENT

Neil Armstrong is surely among the best known figures of the 20th century. He was, after all, the first human being to set foot on our Moon. This achievement brought him international fame and adulation. But did it bring him happiness? Just as there’s a dark side of the Moon, it turns out that the experience of traveling there cast its pall over the life of Armstrong.

Before we find out more about some of the demons that haunted the man, let’s first learn about Neil Alden Armstrong’s background. He was born close to the Ohio city of Wapakoneta in 1930. His parents, Stephen and Viola, were of mixed Scots-Irish, Scottish and German descent. Armstrong was their first child, and he was later joined by sister June and brother Dean.

Stephen Armstrong was a local government auditor, and his work meant that in the first 14 years of Neil’s life the family moved home no fewer than 16 times. Amid all this to-ing and fro-ing, it’s said that the young Armstrong developed a fondness for flying from the tender age of two.

