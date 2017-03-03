This Nigerian “Witch Child” Was Left To Starve To Death, But How He’s Recovered Since Is Astonishing

When Anja Ringgren Lovén first set eyes on Hope, her heart sunk. Here was a two-year-old boy who was so emaciated that he was no bigger than a baby. He’d spent the last eight months all alone, begging for scraps of food. All because his family thought he was a witch.
Not much is known about little Hope’s early life. However, it can’t have been easy. His superstitious family believed that he was a witch. And, as a result, they abandoned him near Uyo in Nigeria, when he was less than two years old.
With no one to look after him, the toddler had to take care of himself while living alone on the streets. During this time he had very limited access to food and water. As a result, his little body began to give up on him.
