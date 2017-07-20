This Old Lady Faced Eviction From Her Home. Then She Found Out Her Family Had Altered The Mortgage

ADVERTISEMENT

The elderly disabled New Jersey woman was devastated. Having lived in the same family home for decades, she had vowed that she would die there. But state property taxes had massively increased and she simply didn’t have the money to hold onto her home. All looked bleak until the kindness of an online community kicked in.

Born in 1949, Alice Smith contracted polio when she was a young child, and has suffered from related degenerative physical and mental disabilities ever since. She grew up with her older brother in her parents’ home in the borough of Haddonfield, Camden County, New Jersey, and has lived there for most of her life.

Now 68 years old, and after a lifetime of suffering the after effects of the polio virus, things have now become even more complicated for Alice. The story starts when her parents’ health declined. Sadly her father died and her mother, Margaret, slowly went blind and lent on Alice as her primary support.

