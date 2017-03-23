After This Old Man Drops His Groceries, Mom Cries When She Realizes He’s Tricked Her Into Helping

By Francesca Lynagh
March 23, 2017
Image: via LittleThings
Image: via WFLA

Melissa Whittington, a mother from North Port, Florida, had a rather unusual trip to the supermarket in December 2016. All she did was take her stepson, Phillip, to Walmart. But the story of their outing has since gone viral.

Image: via WFLA
Image: via WFLA

It was a warm and sunny day just before Christmas in Florida when Whittington arrived at the store. She didn’t notice immediately, but standing on the sidewalk was an elderly man. His name was Bill Greenham.

Image: via WFLA
Image: via WFLA

In fact, Greenham is 89 years old and served his country in World War Two. Now quite frail, the veteran needs a cane to keep his balance. On that sunny December day in Florida, it seemed, he had been doing some grocery shopping of his own.

