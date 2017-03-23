After This Old Man Drops His Groceries, Mom Cries When She Realizes He’s Tricked Her Into Helping

ADVERTISEMENT

Melissa Whittington, a mother from North Port, Florida, had a rather unusual trip to the supermarket in December 2016. All she did was take her stepson, Phillip, to Walmart. But the story of their outing has since gone viral.

It was a warm and sunny day just before Christmas in Florida when Whittington arrived at the store. She didn’t notice immediately, but standing on the sidewalk was an elderly man. His name was Bill Greenham.

In fact, Greenham is 89 years old and served his country in World War Two. Now quite frail, the veteran needs a cane to keep his balance. On that sunny December day in Florida, it seemed, he had been doing some grocery shopping of his own.

